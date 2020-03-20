EDITOR,
Did San Joaquin Public Health Department and Tracy Unified School District have their heads in the sand?
As a parent, I am very dissatisfied by the lack of proactive actions by SJPHD and TUSD to protect our students and teachers. A letter was sent home with students on March 13 explaining the position, efforts and plans for fighting COVID-19, and later that same day students and parents received messages that schools will be closed until April 3. The letter described that if a teacher or student were to be diagnosed with COVID-19 the school would close for a day following a “deep cleaning.” Really? I am shocked by the lack of proactive efforts and planning that appears to not have been done. While other school districts were asking teachers to prepare packets and assignments for students so they can continue their learning, implementing plans to address the needs of students who rely on the free/reduced meals from the schools, identifying students who may need access to technology in order to be able to continue their learning via virtual classrooms; Tracy schools do not have hot water or soap in the students’ bathrooms to wash their hands as recommended by the CDC and teachers were running out of hand sanitizers in their classrooms.
I hope Tracy Unified School District will do benchmarking with other school districts, get input from their teachers and parents, and take some lessons on how to really put students’ and teachers’ safety first.
I would be remiss to not acknowledge my appreciation for my student’s high school teachers who have already posted materials and resources to help prepare students for upcoming AP and IB exams.
Melanie Alexandre, Tracy
