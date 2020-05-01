EDITOR,
I have started a petition to Mayor Robert Rickman, Tracy Chamber of Commerce and City of Tracy to deem mobile grooming as an essential business. Dog grooming needs to be deemed essential. Dogs need to be groomed for many health reasons! As a mobile groomer, I work alone in my grooming van and have no contact with people. I can provide necessary grooming services while still adhering to all social distancing guidelines. Manteca and other neighboring cities have grooming listed as an essential business and there is no good reason why it shouldn’t be essential in Tracy.
Feel free to take a look at my petition.
Breanna Salas, Tracy
