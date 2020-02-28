EDITOR,
On Friday, Feb. 21, the Tracy Press published an article entitled “Court order invalidates flexibility for Ellis growth allotments.” In short, a judge ruled that the city of Tracy’s agreement with Surland Communities LLC (the Ellis Project), “which allowed the transfer of RGAs to developments outside of Ellis, violated a government code provision that requires development agreements to be associated with particular parcels of real estate.”
As many people know, Surland is the developer behind the proposed (and long delayed) aquatics park. It is unclear what impact, if any, the recent ruling will have on the aquatics park.
Regardless, I encourage the city of Tracy and Surland to promptly resolve any outstanding issues with this ruling and move forward quickly with the aquatics park. It will be unfortunate if any appeal of this ruling, from either the city or Surland, further delays the aquatics park.
In addition, several months ago, the City Council heard updated cost projections from Surland on the proposed aquatics park. Rightly, the City Council questioned the escalating cost projections and directed Surland to come back with a $65 million plan. That plan is tentatively scheduled to be presented by Surland to the City Council on March 17. Again, I encourage both the city and Surland to move forward quickly with the aquatics park and provide the community this much-needed amenity.
Todd Lieberg, Tracy
