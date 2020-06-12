Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 76F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.