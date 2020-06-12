EDITOR,
After watching the June 2 Tracy City Council meeting, it’s abundantly clear that Council Members Ransom and Vargas are very out of touch with their constituents and business community. Council Member Ransom with the help of Council Member Vargas attempted to make wearing of face coverings mandatory in the city of Tracy. According to the proposed order, you could be charged with a misdemeanor if you didn’t comply. Apparently they both believe they know more than the county and state public health officials who have recommended and not mandated face coverings. As of June 10, San Joaquin County has had 1,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases and, out of those, 847 total recoveries. That is 462 active cases in a county of more than 700,000 people. At the end of the meeting, with more than 60 emails from the public, several telephone calls, and Mayor Rickman and Council Member Young opposing the mandate, the order failed and wasn’t adopted. My advice to Council Members Ransom and Vargas, stop using your position to try and impose more government regulations on the rest of us. We can make our own decisions and don’t need you both dictating how we live our lives.
Krystal Silveira, Tracy
