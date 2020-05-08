EDITOR,
We’ve “flattened the coronavirus curve” along with: our rights, people’s lives, the economy, employment, business, recreation and our children’s financial future.
“We’re all in this together,” though not when:
• You believe you have the money or resources to go on indefinitely (things and circumstances change).
• Your business or those you patronized haven’t or have been closed, reduced or deemed “nonessential.”
• You’re more than a paycheck or unanticipated expense away from financial failure.
• You’re unaware our Constitution along with its amendments supersede all laws, proclamations or edicts and cannot be suspended by any governor, government or law enforcement at any level for any reason at any time.
• “Our government can always print more money.” Other than as tinder, money has worth only if you willingly give it value in a transaction.
Our government policies matter. Per Bloomberg, see Zimbabwe’s worthless trillion-dollar notes or the International Monetary Fund estimates that Venezuela’s inflation this year will reach 200,000%. While the oil’s still there, Venezuela used to be the richest country in South America because of it. Not anymore.
If you must quarantine, by all means do what you need to keep your folks safe. For the willing, it’s time to end the lockdown.
Dale Cose, Tracy
