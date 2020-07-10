EDITOR,
The Fourth of July in Tracy, particularly the evening hours, was not Tracy’s greatest moment. Although the citizens have already endured months of fireworks, beginning at 9 p.m. we had an experience of explosives that can only be compared to war. The effect on the vets is devastating. The effect on me—with a heart condition—was threatening. Must be a better way to celebrate.
Jennifer Stanley, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.