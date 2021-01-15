Editor,
It’s sad after 25 years as a reporter that ex-Press editor Michael Langley hasn’t learned to do his own homework and accepts whatever narrative he is fed by the Democratic Party-organ national media.
Langley tells us that President Trump “bears much of the blame” for reputed Trump protesters (or “radical insurgents,” as he calls them) storming the Capitol building.
So, here’s my wager for Langley. I listened to President Trump’s full 70-minute January 6 speech at the Ellipse — and could not find one instance where the president said anything remotely encouraging violence.
If Langley can find one Trump statement in that speech calling for violence, I will donate $75 to the Salvation Army to help the homeless. If he can’t, he donates $75 to the Salvation Army. If we don’t hear back from him, I’m right and he’s wrong.
Here is one thing Trump did say: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol Building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."
You won’t read in the national press that some witnesses have stated that several vans of Antifa criminals dressed in Trump gear arrived at the Capitol building before the breach and some were let in by police.
And you won’t read that many of these thugs brought ladders, hammers, ropes, baseball bats, vials of chemicals, glass-breaking equipment, walkie-talkies and milk (to ward off tear gas). Now does that sound like a MAGA rally or an Antifa invasion force?
It was impossible for the Trump rally-goers to reach the Capitol before the breach. The first Capitol barricade came down at 1 p.m. EST. President Trump did not finish his speech until 1:12 p.m. EST – and then the attendees still had to walk 1½ miles from the Ellipse to the Capitol.
Between the Democrats and the national media, I feel like I’m living in George Orwell’s “1984.”
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
