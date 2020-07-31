EDITOR,
Twice-Told Tales, 25 years ago — 1995: “Protesters of the city’s landscaping and lighting fees are watching closely to see if the city is abiding by promises to improve service financed by the fees.” I came across this article in the July 17 e-edition.
This subject is something that is dear to my heart, that being how my neighborhood appears to the naked eye when I drive or walk through it. Anyone who lives in this neighborhood should be thankful for the potential that is available.
I have submitted letters concerning dog feces on the sidewalks, WEEDS, dead plant material, tree branches that obstruct sight of oncoming traffic, as well as stop signs, and I will add bicyclists who prefer to ride on the sidewalk rather than the bicycle lane. I know it’s probably my fault for listening to music or talk shows while I am walking. My bad for thinking I am safe on the pedestrian sidewalk. Maybe I would be safer walking in the bicycle lane.
Getting back to the protesters of years gone by, I would like to know what neighborhood they lived in and did the city keep its promises. Surely if it was my neighborhood they did not. So before we make plans to expand our city by special elections, why not focus on the task at hand. Repair roads and signage. Either give us, the property owners, a refund of landscape and lighting fees or quit blaming the contractors and get the job done. Quit allowing garbage dumps throughout the city. When planning for growth, plan on how the vulnerable will be taken care of (start from the bottom up); have investors invest in them first and take care of the problems the investors create.
Yeah, I’m protesting, not complaining.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
