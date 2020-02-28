EDITOR,
Candidate statement for county supervisor, 5th District. I’m pondering who shall get my vote.
With the exception of Mateo Morelos Bedolla, the three Tracy council members have had opportunities to solve the many issues facing us today. Their talking points of homelessness, crime, housing affordability, commute times are today’s rhetoric. If I am reading the salary chart correctly, a Member, Board of Supervisors in San Joaquin County is $103,251.20. To me, this equates to a full-time position plus some, if you get my meaning. Robert Rickman wants to get tough on crime; Veronica Vargas wants to champion the building of the Valley Link light rail project. Rhodesia Ransom seems to want to focus on the homelessness. Yes, I know they have more to offer, but I am mentioning what stands out to me from their statements. And Mr. Bedolla, it caught my attention, “we have allowed politicians to settle for rising rents.” But a question, are you aspiring to be a politician? You mentioned “challenging real-estate-backed elected officials corrupted by bribes.” Yes, I agree with you on the two statements. I was surprised when I found out that with all the new housing being built here in Tracy, a buyer can rent it out after all the paperwork is completed. No more requirements of living in the home for a year. Yes, no more home, it’s an investment opportunity. A commodity, yes, but with vision there can be control over how we dictate to builders what proportion the city needs when planning for affordability. Protecting working-class families by designating enough housing for sustainable living and keeping them out of the investment opportunity class. There are so many things that can be achieved. In my travels, I have seen many campaign signs. Follow the money.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
