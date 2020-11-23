Editor,
Actor James Woods has an audiovisual called “The ‘News,’” by combining the voices of multiple TV broadcasters on their respective stations into a chorus, with a collage of their images ….
News anchors uttering the same verbatim statement, “…This is extremely dangerous to our democracy ….” Irony escapes them. No deviation.
At the beginning of the 2-week lockdown to ‘flatten the curve’, Governor Newsom shut down all the wineries in California except Plumpjack in Napa (he’s the landlord). After issuing the latest proposed Covid-19 restrictions for social distancing, requiring masks & limiting attendees at gatherings, he joined a lobbyist’s birthday party at the French Laundry restaurant $$$$$$$$ in Yountville, violating his proposed restrictions. When exposed, he promised to never do it again. Did he wear his mask & social distance? We’re not informed. Excepting a rebuke from the court for an unconstitutional election proclamation he incurs no fines or penalties.
Unconcerned about the upcoming Thanksgiving celebration (lockdown now in its eighth month)? Re; a turkey, it’s been suggested to hold a mostly peaceful riot at your upcoming holiday gathering and in-lieu of weapons, to instead bring a side dish or dessert.
If masks worked, why do we social distance? If social distancing works, why do we wear masks? If one or both work, why are there enforced lockdowns? Are there studies to back any of the above?
Furthermore, Navy/Marine Corps COVID-19 Study Findings Published 11/12/20 in New England Journal of Medicine. “A study of Marine Corps recruits bound for Parris Island who quarantined at The Citadel found that despite strict conditions the coronavirus still spread, mostly through asymptomatic carriers. …While the protocol at The Citadel included “mask wearing, social distancing, and daily temperature and symptom monitoring,” ultimately “shared rooms and shared platoon membership were risk factors for transmission…”
At risk? Maybe stay home?
Dale Cose, Tracy
