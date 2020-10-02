Editor,
It is with great pleasure that I endorse Jill Costa to be re-elected as a board member for the Tracy Unified School District.
Jill Costa has served as a board member since 2010. She is dedicated to ensuring that the students of Tracy receive a sound, quality education; one that prepares them for the challenges of tomorrow.
Jill supports student success both in and out of the classroom. She not only volunteers in the classroom working with teachers and students, she actively attends many sporting events, as well as JROTC events. Jill has provided scholarships to FFA and Leadership students at West High.
As a board member Jill Costa is concerned that the district maintains a balanced budget while making sure that educational standards are not jeopardized. She teams with staff to find solutions to problems, while working with other board members to make sound financial decisions that impact the all of the schools in Tracy.
Jill Costa has my full support and recommendation to be re-elected as a TUSD board member.
Talanna Williams, Tracy
