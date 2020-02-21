EDITOR,
As this primary nears, I reflect on the over 25-year history of being a resident, property owner and professional in Tracy. I have been disappointed in the stance that some in our city government has taken when it comes to the homeless. It has been told to me many times that Tracy does not want the homeless in this city. But it was clearly stated by our mayor recently that homeless people are not wanted here. “Send them by bus to Stockton.”
Let’s not forget that at any time any one of us could be homeless. In 2008 during the economic downturn, many citizens who were longtime Tracy residents were displaced from homes, employment and a wonderful lifestyle. Many of those folks grew up in Tracy, attended school here and raised families here and are now offended that they are asked to go to another area. How do I know, I served those individuals with the help of two local physicians. We started the first free medical clinic in this community and county. Yes, we could have sent people to the county hospital or to Stockton; however, there was a humanitarian need that was addressed here in Tracy, as well as San Joaquin County.
I thank Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom and others for their tireless and thankless efforts to help create a facility where homeless people can warm up, get a shower, be connected to social services that will alleviate some of our homelessness problems. It is not a quick fix; however, it’s a beginning to eventually having a shelter here in Tracy. Yes, Stockton was smart in accepting federal money for homeless shelters.
Instead of pointing the finger, let Tracy embrace a collaborative relationship with Stockton and neighboring cities to combat this social epidemic.
Kenneth D. Everett, Tracy
