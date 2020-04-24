EDITOR,
I was 2 days old at Tracy Community Hospital when my best friend Roger McLeod was born on April 19, 1964. We grew up close to each other on Chrisman Road and spent our childhood getting into things and learning life. Thinking back on the things we did it amazes me we made it to adulthood. He was the “responsible” one and I was the idiot. He came up with the plans and the rest of us would put them in motion. Like the time we found the trap door leading under the seventh grade classroom. We talked Barney into crawling through the hole in the brick and letting us in one night. No major damage but the plan was solid and we weren’t caught. The things he did in that blue F-150 should have been in a Ford commercial. Then on the day of spring break our senior year we partied all day and night and at 2 a.m. after dropping our friend Julie off he got it sideways and took out an electric pole. His dad grabbed a tape and noted he was 3 inches off dead center. Twelve stitches for me with no anesthesia and we were off again.
There’s too many stories to get into this format. I can say two things. First, I am grateful for all of them and hope to see him again. Second, if that’s to happen it will be proof of God’s good graces. After all, Roger was the responsible one. He could always be counted on. I can’t remember anyone that wasn’t his friend. Thanks to COVID I won’t be there to bury him, but he will always be close by in my heart and missed. I’m sure God had him in mind when he created heaven. Goodbye my brother, God bless.
David Czarnek, New Braunfels, Texas
