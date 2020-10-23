Editor,
It was great to see a pro-police, Back-the-Blue rally in Tracy recently, backed by Dr. Ted Howze, Republican candidate for the 10th congressional district. Police deserve the nation's gratitude. They are the thin, blue line separating peace and safety from violent anarchy. The police do not deserve the scorn and ridicule the national media and the Democratic party give them, advocating that funds for the police be directed elsewhere.
In a recent poll, Americans said their second-biggest concern was crime (first was the economy). Americans have been shocked to see how Democrat governors, mayors and district attorneys have allowed roving mobs to loot and burn their cities and murder their citizens. Americans living in other Democrat-run states, like California, fear it could happen there too!
The top priority of the government is keeping the country safe. That should be the top priority of a U.S. congressional representative. Unfortunately, that is not the priority of 10th District Representative Josh Harder (Democrat), who is seeking reelection now. During this tumultuous year, Harder has never voiced any support for the police, nor has he voiced condemnation of the rioting in Democrat-run cities.
Harder does not follow his own motto, “Putting the Valley first.” By not supporting the police, Harder shows he puts the Democrat Party platform first, ahead of the Valley's safety.
Vote Harder out! Vote Howze in!
Maria Miller, Tracy
