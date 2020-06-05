EDITOR,
Before Robin Cole (“Choose Harder for Congress,” May 15) stands on her soapbox and tells us Josh Harder is the only candidate people should support for the 10th District congressional election in November, she ought to do a little research.
Ms. Cole, do you support the draconian “Medicare for All” plan, which would abolish all private health insurance and kick 175 million off their medical plans? Let me add that with the federal budget debt nearing $25 trillion, it would almost double the federal budget. Harder supports it.
With 36 million Americans out of work because of COVID-19 and isolating people, on May 15 Harder supported giving illegal immigrants $1,200 stimulus payments. Do you back giving money to people who broke our immigration laws instead of helping Americans? Harder does.
In a 2019 congressional amendment vote, Harder refused to oppose illegal immigrants breaking the law and voting in American elections. Do you, like Harder, support illegal immigrants voting illegally in our elections? They came here illegally and now Harder backs them voting illegally in elections.
Dare I mention that the Los Angeles Times in January 2019 reported that illegal immigrants conducted ballot harvesting for Harder in the 2018 election (www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-midterm-elections-dreamers-20190101-story.html).
So, the upshot is that Democrats like Cole are outraged over the fake news Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election — since repeatedly disproved — but don’t mind foreigners participating in our elections to help elect Democrats. It’s hypocritical to me — and so is Harder.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
