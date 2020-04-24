EDITOR,
We are living in a very difficult time right now! We need to come together as people and be unified to help us get through this situation! Excellent leadership is important. Josh Harder has shown us that excellent leadership in representing us in Washington, D.C., and beyond. During this crisis, Josh has kept his constituents informed weekly through tele-town halls. Josh has helped introduce The Universal Coronavirus Vaccine Act to give all people a vaccine for COVID-19 at no cost when it is developed. Josh is also part of The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which would provide tax credits for businesses that pay sick leave to employees who miss work because of the coronavirus. Josh is also fighting for hazard pay and protections for essential workers on the front lines right now as well. As a teacher, education is a very important priority for me. Josh has helped introduce a bipartisan bill to allow 2020 college grads to defer student loans up to three years. Most importantly, Josh has asked Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to help out our schools by providing all students internet access during this new time of virtual learning.
On Election Day, look at the accomplishments and leadership shown by Josh Harder. Keep our district moving strongly and vote to re-elect Josh Harder in November!
Scott Arbogast, Tracy
