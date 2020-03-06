EDITOR,
16-year-old Desiree Ramirez is missing in Stockton. To us she is more than a statistic! Daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, friend! She is still missing! Her family misses her and needs help finding her. The news reporters pushed away her story for the election and coronavirus. Don’t let Desiree be forgotten. Our pleas are falling on deaf ears. Please help. I live here in Tracy, I’m her aunt.
Priscilla Pacheco, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.