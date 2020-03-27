EDITOR,
Due to the coronavirus, the annual fundraiser for the McHenry House Family Shelter scheduled for March 21 was canceled. But there’s other ways that we can help! My wife and I decided to donate the cost of our tickets as well as the amount we would normally donate at the event. Under the present circumstances, some of the past supporters may not be able to donate as before, and that’s OK. What I’m suggesting is to reach out and help in whatever way you can. Even if you haven’t donated in the past, it is never too late to help those in most need of our help.
McHenry House is only one organization dedicated to helping the needy. Tracy Interfaith Ministries and many others have also canceled their events and need the help from those of us that can. Let’s be thankful for our blessings and help those who are not so fortunate. Together we can make a difference.
Joe Vieira, Tracy
