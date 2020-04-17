EDITOR,
The National Association of Real Estate Brokers has fought for fair housing for over 70 years and has seen what can happen to communities of color during a financial upheaval. For organizations like NAREB to continue their work, we ask that Congress include 501(c)6 organizations in the COVID-19 stimulus plan. To accomplish this, we recommend the following:
• Include 501(c)6 organizations in the Paycheck Protection Program, or create a similar program for the SBA.
• Provide $25 billion in emergency assistance to trade and professional organizations.
Thank you and we look forward to your support.
Kevin Wess, Tracy
