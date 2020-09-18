Editor,
I’ve had quite a bit of time to reflect on many things lately and here are some of my observations and conclusions. People who talk about how smart they are, seem to be insecure about said knowledge. People that bully tend to show their weakness when those they bully fight back. People who claim the loudest that they’re not racist, or not homophobic seem to be trying to make others believe them because their actions, or inactions, speak to the opposite. And people who lie are often the ones who blame others for lying.
Those thoughts are constantly being reinforced by the current occupant of the White House every time he opens his mouth. And sadly, as I see, hear or read ads for candidates for Congress and County Supervisor I see the same thing. It’s sad.
For example: A line from Watergate comes to mind – “What did the President know, and when did he know it?” Well, the current one knew about how dangerous COVID-19 was, yet he lied, and continues to lie about it. He’s still calling it all a hoax and people are not taking proper precautions based on these lies.
This is just one example of a long line of lies we’ve heard over the past four years and it reminds me that character counts, ethics are important and facts matter. Yet they don’t seem to matter to many, including some candidates running for Congress and County Supervisor. I would not want my grandson or young nephews to model their character after these individuals. Would you?
That is why I’m voting for Joe Biden for President, Josh Harder for Congress and Rhodesia Ransom for County Supervisor. Because they, and I, still believe and act with: Integrity. Honesty. Ethics. and Facts.
Robin Cole, Tracy
