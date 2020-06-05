EDITOR,
I just got a great idea.
I’m going to build a big fancy pool for me and my neighbors. It’ll be so nice that other people will pay to use the pool.
But how will I pay for it?
That’s easy, I’ll ask the city of Tracy to pass a bond and give me the money. I’ll build it and all they have to do is pay my bills. When I finish it, I’ll give it to the city. That way I won’t have to worry about paying for the maintenance. And of course, I want to name it after myself.
You say that the City Council will never go for it. They will. All I have to do is donate to their nonprofits, help with their political career, and their election campaigns. I could threaten them with their dirty laundry, if they don’t come around. What about city staff? I’ll get rid of them if they cause trouble.
The only other thing I need are a few dupes — you know, people that will flog my plan for a Christmas gift or free entrance to the pool.
I know some will call it petty corruption, but it could be, like, serious corruption if I ramp up the cost to millions.
Darn, someone just told me that Les Serpa beat me to the punch.
Pete Mitracos, Tracy
