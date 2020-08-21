EDITOR,
When was the last time you heard of a candidate for political office’s actions being so reprehensible that the California Republican Party and the Republican National Committee pulled their support? The answer is NEVER. But here we are in 2020 and the unthinkable has happened right here in our local congressional district. Ted Howze has done everything possible to scrub his racist public statements and social media but it has not worked. They have become public and open for all to see. Ted claims that he did not say or post these, that his accounts were hacked, but you would think that someone would notice what was posted on their social media over several years. Ted says he supports farmers but wants to deport every Hispanic in California back to Mexico. I’m not sure how much time Ted has actually spent in the agricultural industry here in California. I personally worked in the industry for more than 30 years and will tell you that without Hispanic farm labor, we would no longer have an industry here in this state and there would be no food in the stores. Of course we could continue on the same path that we have been on for the last four years of tariff wars and just pass out billions of dollars in farm subsidy checks to the giant conglomerates. During the March primary, Ted mailed out flyers claiming to actually be the U.S. congressman for the 10th Congressional District. Which of course was just another lie. Before believing what some supporter writes or says about a candidate, or voting for them because they have an R or a D next to their name, do a little research and then vote for the candidate who will best represent everyone in our community.
James Nelson, Tracy
