I’ve been very favorably impressed with the COVID-19 briefings by the top government official who:
Has taken personal responsibility — the buck stops with him.
Acknowledges that recovery will be long and difficult.
Bases all actions on the evolving medical science and the facts.
Says reopening will be driven by facts, evidence and science.
Responds respectfully and with detailed answers to all questions.
Is generous with praise for all who are contributing.
Hasn’t said, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Doesn’t claim that everything will soon be fine.
Doesn’t promote actions that conflict with medical science.
Doesn’t say reopening will be decided by his gut or that his authority is total.
Doesn’t answer questions by attacking the questioner.
Doesn’t praise mostly himself.
Of course, I’m referring to Gov. Gavin Newsom. I’m confident in his handling of the crisis for California and proud to have him as my leader.
Gus Carlson, Tracy
