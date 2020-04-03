EDITOR,
It’s become increasingly clear that students will not be returning to the classroom this school year. Governor Newsom said on March 17, “Plan and assume that few if any schools will be open before summer break.” Furthermore, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in March that “school is not out, but we are finding different ways to provide education to our students.” To be honest, I think TUSD is constrained by the district’s long-standing anti-Google position. Many schools are finding innovative ways with most turning to Google Classroom and Chromebooks. How can TUSD educate students online when they refuse to partner with Google? The district must examine its own flawed technology policy and make changes. Additionally, TUSD must now do double duty to step up its efforts to educate all students and stop hiding behind the issue of inequity and confidentiality as an excuse to do nothing. Inequity existed in the educational system long before COVID-19. Be creative, put a plan in place to educate all students, figure out who doesn’t have access, educate your teachers on how to teach online, address the needs of your most at-risk students and worry about the cost of all this AFTER you have done the right thing.
Cari Edwards, Tracy
