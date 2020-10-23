Editor,
We’re incredibly grateful for the countless people that have reached out with a letter showing their support against the decision of school board members Jill Costa, Ameni Alexander, Jeremy Silcox, and Lori Souza, who all voted YES regarding reopening schools in the Tracy Unified School District.
Many individuals throughout our city have reached out to voice their concerns on the decision these board members made. Students spoke out about putting their parents and grandparents at risk of getting sick. Parents brought up their reluctant decisions to pursue independent study and/or charter school, despite it meaning that students will lose any AP, IB, or special courses they are enrolled in. And most of all, every letter pointed out the simple fact that we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic.
Too many lives have been lost across the country over poor decisions that refused to put the safety of citizens as the number one priority. The citizens of Tracy are hopeful that the School Board has listened to our concerns and change their decision to reopen schools this November.
Franco Lopez, Tracy
Editor’s note: The Tracy Unified School District Board of Education reconsidered the matter on Tuesday, and voted unanimously to stay with distance learning and return with a hybrid schedule on Jan. 4.
