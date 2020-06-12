EDITOR,
We know your blood type and/or preexisting health conditions put you at risk of dying from the novel coronavirus. Your complexion (or gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity or religion) should not be a preexisting condition that puts you at risk of dying from racism (or xenophobia, etc.).
The peaceful protests and vigil in Tracy in response to the death of George Floyd — even in the midst of a pandemic — have been truly inspiring. I am grateful to everyone who participated and hope that each person will stay healthy and safe.
I am also grateful that Chief Millington and the Tracy Police Department are addressing the community’s concerns. The PD’s June 10 statement on “8 Can’t Wait” (PDF) includes current best practices, as well as newly adopted policies that limit how and when the police can use deadly force, requiring officers not only to intervene if they see wrongdoing by a fellow officer, but also to report violations.
Thankfully, our community’s fears and calls for solutions are beginning to be heard. This is because our shared humanity, in all its diversity, is being valued and honored in Tracy. We need to insist on this level of accountability, honesty and trust in all areas of civic life. By taking a hard look at what our beliefs, actions, dollars and votes are creating, we can chose to end racism, prejudice and hate.
Lisa Roth, Tracy
