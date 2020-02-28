EDITOR,
I would like to thank the volunteers from the Tracy Art League and the artists who submitted their work to the recent “Expressions!” exhibition held at the Tracy Community Center. The show provided a wonderful sample of the artwork being created in our city and surrounding areas. Approximately 3,000 students from local schools were able to tour the exhibition and learn how some of the pieces were made. I appreciate the Tracy Art League’s efforts to promote the arts in our community.
Tiffanie Heben, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.