As we are all dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, I want to say thank you to Mayor Rickman and the city of Tracy. On March 18, Mayor Rickman called for a special meeting of the City Council and a directive to shelter in place was initiated. The following day, the state of California issued a shelter-in-place order followed by San Joaquin County a few days later. The leadership and foresight of Mayor Rickman and the city of Tracy has and will save lives. The constant information on the coronavirus impacts, city services, and safety protocols being pushed out by the city manager and Mayor Rickman is appreciated and needed. It’s heartwarming to see our residents making masks for our nurses, doctors, and first responders and delivering food for those who can’t leave their residences. I can’t think of a better mayor or city to get us through this unprecedented crisis. Keep up the great work.
Gloria Murphy, Tracy
