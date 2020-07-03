EDITOR,
Following up on your online article from Friday, regarding the superintendent from New Jerusalem’s comments about violence threats. I see a few concerning issues within his reply.
First in foremost is that his media literacy, and conflation of “antifa” and our local youth organizing to protest which appears to be driven by a national media narrative, specifically one from certain types of media outlets that have an interest in keeping eyeballs glued to the television, and not reporting actual stories. If Mr. Thoming will not give in to “cancel culture” as reported by the Press, he must atone and seek a more worldly perspective than that which he currently perpetuates. First, he needs to look at how he is learning about news. He needs to turn off the TV, and spend more time reading the Tracy Press, and other news sources which have less interest in keeping your eyes glued, and more interest on building value through reporting. It is scary to think the head educator at a Tracy school is collecting their news in this fashion. I’d expect more perspective from someone in such an important position.
The second issue is the implicit racism from this post. Country boys? I know there is not a race or skin color explicitly mentioned in that post, but I think we all know what that means.
The third problem is that he sees that the issue is that the post was private. The issue is what Mr. Thoming’s post said, not that it got out. The public’s concern is that there appears to be racism at the top of a local school district. It’s now become the entire region’s issue, because it’s being reported as “Tracy superintendent,” which reflects on ALL of us, which allows us to ALL hold this person accountable.
I implore the New Jerusalem board to ask these questions of themselves and their employee. Is this someone they want steering their district? Is this someone they want leading educators, and the direction of their district? How should Mr. Thoming seek to learn from this? As the people of Tracy we must make it clear that this behavior is not tolerated, or held up with pride in Tracy; it shows ignorance and is embarrassing. Educators must seek knowledge and understanding. This is the opposite of that goal.
Jacob Hunter, Tracy
