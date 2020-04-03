EDITOR,
Hello neighbors,
I know the effects of COVID-19 are hard on all of us, especially those we have lost and those on the front lines (thank you) trying to protect us from a worse fate. Fear is rampant and debilitating, but courage conquers all. Be courageous (overcoming our natural fear of uncertainty) and responsible (using the scientific knowledge available to you).
At the same time, COVID is the great equalizer that has proven that we are all equal in our humanity and connected despite efforts to divide us. If you pride yourself on your job or your role in your family/community, then now is the time to see what you’re made of for the greater good. Who you are in crisis is who you’ve always been — let’s see how you rise to the occasion.
Stay informed. Be responsible. Show compassion. We are stronger together, so let’s be better than our circumstances. I look forward to what we will accomplish.
Your friendly neighbor,
Dominique Hollins, Tracy
