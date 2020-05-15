EDITOR,
I've noticed many people around the city not abiding by health leaders’ recommendations to use masks to inhibit the spread of COVID-19. Our city leaders have done an amazingly proactive job in responding to the pandemic. I do ask something though: Wear the mask. I am appealing to you as a parent and coach. My son will be entering his senior year at Tracy High, and we do not know yet what the sports situation will look like next year. The only thing we can do to help right now is what we have control over; what we do to protect ourselves and those around us. Let’s be the shining example in San Joaquin County and let’s see our leaders set the example by wearing PPE on their social media posts, and when they are around town. This is something simple, but could make the difference between a normal graduation in 2021, or a repeat of what the seniors are experiencing now.
Jacob Hunter, Tracy
