EDITOR,
In these times we need good stories. I thought it might be good to showcase what local businesses are doing in creative ways to keep things going during these tumultuous times.
As an example I wanted to point out Silvia Kruse of Flow Yoga. She and her talented team have taken the studio online, experimenting with technologies and providing us with an amazing experience despite the fact none of us are physically together. Classes are offered in the Zoom cloud as well as on Facebook Live. Talk about technical dedication.
I think celebrating the creativity and spirit of doing things safely but with love and creativity cannot be highlighted enough and would be an inspiration to others.
Thank you and thank you for continuing to be here for us during this time. We need our community paper now more than ever.
Joyce Tompsett, Tracy
