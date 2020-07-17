EDITOR,
Tracy Unified leadership has continually had the opportunity to get ahead of this, but at every turn they are one to three steps behind reality when it comes to COVID-19 and planning. It also exposed that the district’s emergency response planning is relatively nonexistent.
I’ve read students, parents and teachers who are ready to provide input and help the district move forward, but at every turn of the wind the district is found to be tone deaf and behind reality. The district has the opportunity to actually control their future and plan, but would rather move forward without proactive plans, instead waiting for someone else to tell them what they should do. Take control, and make safe decisions for the students. Online learning could have been implemented way back in early March if moves had been made to arm students with technology. Turlock Unified managed to do it in a week. Lammersville was already prepared and only took a couple weeks to get their curriculum going. Why is it taking months to create an actual plan and execute it? As a parent of two Tracy High students, I have a lot of confidence in our school to be able to respond, but no confidence in the leadership of the district. This is embarrassing and infuriating as a parent.
Since the district likes others to plan, I’ll take the liberty of creating a plan for them: Since we are going online, make it official for the entire semester so that parents and teachers can adequately prepare. Announce the plans for the second semester at least two months ahead so that teachers and parents can continue to plan. Make sure there is a Plan B if you go with a hybrid (in-person with a mix of distance) plan for spring; but do not plan on things “getting better” mid-semester. It hasn’t served you well to this point. Remember our five-week spring break?
Jacob Hunter, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.