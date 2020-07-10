EDITOR,
The community of Tracy created new traditions this year. Some residents honored our independence in respectful ways and others celebrated with no consideration for their neighbors, their neighbors’ homes and pets.
For decades, we’ve enjoyed the pancake breakfast and the hot air balloons. Hundreds of families would gather along Central Avenue and Holly Drive to watch the hometown spirit exemplified in dozens of entries. There would be floats and people dancing, walking, biking and even demonstrating martial arts. Two years ago, the GFWC Tracy Woman’s Club won “Best of Parade” with their kitchen band, using items found in a kitchen to make “music” (or just noise!).
There was always lots to do at Lincoln Park during the day and then special entertainment and the fireworks at night.
It was bittersweet for me this year because Sparkles Delight the Clown was eager to participate in her 25th annual Fourth of July parade. I missed seeing everyone waving American flags and cheering on the veterans carrying flags from the nation, state and armed forces.
I missed seeing the children run out to catch the candy being thrown from floats. I missed the Sikh community generously handing out beverages to the participants and spectators. I missed seeing the mayor, the council members and the pageant winners wave from their vehicles. Schools, churches, organizations and businesses that love Tracy participated in the parade. The Fourth of July 2020 will definitely be remembered for the challenges facing the nation, our city and everyone’s health. I am hoping and praying that we can continue the wonderful, long-established traditions in 2021. Stay safe and stay healthy!
I look forward to seeing you soon AND at next year’s Independence Day celebrations.
Terry “Sparkles” Donaldson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.