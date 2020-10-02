Editor,
As the election approaches, it is important to look at positive accomplishments achieved for the constituents of the San Joaquin Valley. Josh Harder has pushed the United States Post Office to prioritize swift medical deliveries as service delays continue and the mail keeps piling up undelivered.
Congressman Harder has sent a letter to USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy urging him to address the delays of these life-saving medicines. Josh has also urged the Federal Emergency Management Agency to expand support for agricultural workers in the Valley as well. Josh has sent a letter to FEMA asking for expanded housing criteria for these workers on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.
As a teacher, I am most pleased that Josh is pushing The United States Department of Agriculture to extend school meal programs during the pandemic. Josh has written a letter asking the USDA to allow school districts to continue their nutrition programs throughout the end of this school year regardless of in-person opening status.
On the other hand, Ted Howze has stated for the record during interviews that "Medicare is a nightmare." He also wants to raise the social security retirement age to70.
Congressman Harder voted to pass House Bill H.R. 3, which brings down the price of life-saving medications, as well as caps out-of-pocket prescription costs for our seniors.
In the midst of the pandemic, it is totally unacceptable to deprive people (particularly seniors) of their benefits! Josh Harder is the only one in this race who will always look out for all of the constituents, not just his own party or supporters! That's why it is critical to re-elect Josh Harder to Congress on Nov. 3.
Scott Arbogast, Tracy
