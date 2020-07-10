EDITOR,
Attempt 1: Arrived one hour before posted opening time of 9 a.m.; line was all the way down Tracy Blvd. to Monte Vista school. Website said they resume testing after a 12-1 lunch. Returned to check the line at 11 a.m. and sign up saying they had reached capacity for the day.
Attempt 2: Arrived 90 minutes before posted opening time and got in line just as it turned from Carlton to Tracy Blvd. (right on the corner) waited until 9:15 a.m. when the line moved up and a police officer gave out raffle style tickets indicating I would get in, cut the line off one car behind me and put up sign saying “capacity reached” as he turned all other cars away. Nurse practitioner approached me and the car behind me and told us the officer gave out too many tickets and we would not be able to test today but to return tomorrow and I could get in around 9.
Attempt 3: Not believing that there would be enough tests again I arrived two hours earlier than the posted opening time and there were 14 more cars on Tracy Blvd. than where I waited the day before and missed the cutoff. Still not believing there would be an extra test somehow “reserved” for me the next day when they would be turning down dozens more people who waited for two-plus hours, I’m wondering how is this really going to serve a town of almost 90,000-plus people? Why couldn’t they count the first 20-30 cars and tell people they wouldn’t get in before making them wait two hours to find out?
I’ve missed three days of work now and no better off than when I started. Even my mother, who did make it through the testing line weeks ago, had to wait 10 days to receive a letter with negative results. Inefficiency and insanely small numbers of daily testing will lead people to return to work never knowing their status and potentially spreading to dozens more people. Next will be camping out overnight just for a chance to wait 10 days to have any peace of mind.
Andrew Rodriguez, Tracy
