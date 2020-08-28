EDITOR,
I want to say thank you to Mayor Rickman for the exceptional job he is doing leading Tracy through these difficult times. He has kept us informed and safe with the latest information concerning COVID-19. He has fought for our small businesses while other politicians have ignored their suffering. It was great to see him take the initiative and close 10th Street so our restaurants could expand outdoor dining into the street. I have spoken to many residents and restaurant owners and they are truly excited and grateful. You can tell Mayor Rickman’s heart and soul is in this city and he understands that we need to do everything possible to protect our small-business owners and help them thrive. Furthermore, during the Aug. 18 council meeting, he fought to complete Legacy Fields for our children. Legacy Fields has provided our children with much-needed soccer fields, baseball fields, softball fields and enjoyment. Unfortunately, Council Members Ransom, Young, and Arriola voted against finishing Legacy Fields. This is a huge disappointment for our children and city. We should finish what we have started before we move on to other projects. Again, thank you, Mayor Rickman, for the great job you are doing.
George Murphy, Tracy
