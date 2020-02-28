EDITOR,
Thank you, Mayor Robert Rickman, for telling the truth about the homeless issue. I agree that it’s not just a housing issue, but a substance abuse/addiction and mental health crisis. One just has to go look at the homeless encampments and see the discarded needles to see the truth. If we are going to solve this crisis, then we need to understand the underlining cause of homelessness, which is substance abuse and mental health. Mayor Rickman also understands that the current tax sharing agreement with the county is unfair. The county takes 80% of our local property taxes and uses them for county services like a homeless shelter, mental health and substance abuse. These services are provided in Stockton, not Tracy. This is not fair to the residents of Tracy. We are paying millions of dollars every year in property taxes and our residents are not benefiting from these services which our tax dollars are paying for. This needs to change and the only one who is speaking up about it is Mayor Rickman. If we can change the tax sharing agreement and get a higher percentage, then we can have a sustainable source of revenue to provide these services locally. Thank you, Mayor Rickman, for speaking up for the taxpayers of Tracy and understanding the need for treatment for those with substance abuse/addiction and mental health issues.
Davette Jones, Tracy
