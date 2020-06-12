EDITOR,
It is stunning to see how little James Nelson (“Checking the facts,” May 15) knows about the policies, particularly on health care, backed by the congressman he supports, Josh Harder.
After wondering where I get my information, Nelson writes that “the current Medicare program has done absolutely nothing to change the private (health) insurance industry.”
However, that is certainly not the case with the disastrous (and Harder-backed) “Medicare for All” proposal, which is nothing less than a total federal government takeover of the health care insurance industry.
Apparently, Nelson hasn’t caught on to the tricks of his Democratic Party leaders, who play games with the names of legislative acts, such as the “Medicare for All” plan, to mislead the American people.
Let there be no double about it — the Harder-supported, socialist “Medicare for All” act would destroy all freedom of choice in the health care insurance industry.
Here’s what the bible of liberalism, the New York Times, wrote on March 23, 2019, about the Democrats’ plan, saying, “doing away with an entire industry (the health care industry) would also be profoundly disruptive”:
“The private health insurance business employs at least a half a million people, covers about 250 million Americans, and generates roughly a trillion dollars in revenues. Its companies’ stocks are a staple of the mutual funds that make up millions of Americans’ retirement savings.”
If that’s not enough, the Harder-Democratic Medicare plan would cost $32 trillion over the next decade, almost doubling the federal budget. Let me ask you a question, Mr. Nelson: Are you prepared to pay twice as much in federal taxes to support Harder’s boondoggle health plan? I want someone with common sense, so I’ll be voting for Ted Howze.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
