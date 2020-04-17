EDITOR,
In these stressful times it is sad that someone has damaged the cross on the hill (I-580) where countless valley commuters pass daily. The message of “Jesus Saves” should not be extinguished. When now more then ever people need to renew their hope and faith. I am not a member. Just a commuter.
Here is the group you may contact to help: Capstone Christian Ministries, dba: Cross on the Hill
I hope to see this lit again. Google “cross on the hill” for info on the reason why it’s darkened. Very sad.
William McKinley, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.