EDITOR,
I just wanted to let you know I thoroughly I enjoyed your article on Frances Mizuno’s retirement from the San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority (“Longtime fixture retires from water authority,” April 10).
I was working at the time as secretary for George Shafer, the head of the Electrical Engineering Department of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Tracy. Frances worked as a civil engineer under Alan Benefiel. Alan B. was head of the Civil Engineering Department. From the beginning, I was impressed with her letter-writing.
Frances made an impression when she first came to the Bureau of Reclamation. She was outgoing and friendly with everyone, and she ate in the lunchroom with “the girls,” most of whom were mail and file clerks.
Although she was the first female to be a civil engineer for the bureau in Tracy, she was a down-to-earth person and well-liked.
I went to work in a few years as Andy Farrar’s secretary in the front office. He was chief of the Tracy Pumping Plant for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. After Alan Benefiel was transferred out of state, Andy asked me my opinion of Frances Mizuno being put in charge of the Civil Engineering Department. He said she was the first female to put in for the job. All the others were men.
I did not hesitate to tell him my opinion of her with her excellent work and beautiful disposition. On being appointed head of the Civil Engineering Department, Frances became the first female to hold the job as a division chief. At the time, we had Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Administration departments.
Frances excelled in all of her work at the Bureau of Reclamation, and the prestigious Golden Bucket award she received on her retirement said a lot about the terrific job she did at the San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority. Frances deserves all the awards and recognition she has received.
Maxine Villalovoz Gonzales, Tracy
