David Kerst spoke out recently against the re-election of Josh Harder ("Harder is wrong for Tracy," June 5). He accused Rep. Harder of wanting to allow foreigners to vote in our elections. He asked the reader, “Do you, like Harder, support illegal immigrants voting illegally in our elections?”
Wait! Nobody supports foreigners voting in our elections. Nobody! The assertion is outrageous and false on its face.
Citing a Los Angeles Times article, David says illegal immigrants have been engaging in “ballot harvesting.” What is ballot harvesting? I searched for the article and found that it was not anything subversive or unseemly. It was just David’s term for a traditional get-out-the-vote drive effort, just like what I have participated in over the years.
It turns out that the illegal immigrants David refers to were something different too. The L.A. Times article was about Gabriela Cruz, a college-age woman who was brought to the United States when she was 1 year old. She didn’t realize that she was undocumented until she was in the eighth grade. David doesn’t use the term, but we are talking about a group widely known as Dreamers. To David, they are just illegal immigrants.
President Obama instructed the immigration authorities to make Dreamers a low priority. It was called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The idea was to eventually pass legislation (the Dream Act) that would offer a path to citizenship for those who were brought as children to the U.S. by their parents, were fully Americanized, and had exemplary records.
What David Kerst described as a scandal is really something else.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
