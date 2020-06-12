EDITOR,
Given the times we are living in, racism can not be tolerated. The Modesto Bee recently published an article outlining terrible remarks made on both Ted Howze’s Facebook and Twitter pages. I did not want to believe this to be true. Social media posts made years ago cannot be the end-all judge of someone’s character. However, Politico just released a second article outlining more hateful posts. Some of these were made very recently. This seems to be a pattern now.
What is most troublesome now is the cover-up about these posts. Ted Howze has denied that these posts are his. He stated that someone hacked his pages and posted these offensive things. How does a person not notice someone posting racist and sexist remarks on his Facebook page for over five years? How can we trust someone who constantly lies to us? How can local officials such as Mayor Robert Rickman continue to endorse him? Does he believe clear lies like these? Maybe he knows they’re lies and just does not care? We need to keep honesty and integrity representing the San Joaquin Valley. We need to continue in the progress being made. We need to keep the excellent leadership shown by Josh Harder. We need to elect Rhodesia Ransom for county supervisor. We need to re-elect Josh Harder in November of 2020.
Scott Arbogast, Tracy
