EDITOR,
My third-grade class at Villalovoz Elementary School was recently gifted a portable weather station from the ForCarol organization and a weather book from the Tate and Cole organization. Both of these local nonprofit organizations are dedicated to assisting children and classrooms through literacy. I just wanted to publicly thank them for their kindness and generosity and encourage everyone to look them up and support them.
Sharon Williams, Tracy
