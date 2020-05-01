EDITOR,
As COVID-19 is continuing to bring the world to what is essentially a standstill, there is something I find troubling. What is troubling is the comparisons that are being made between the Class of 2020 and those who endured the events of the Great Depression and the Second World War. I can understand the disappointment that comes from not being able to attend prom, the frustration that comes from missing out on making lifelong memories at Grad Nite, and the emotions that arise at not being able to walk across the stage at graduation. However, the disappointment of not attending prom does not even come close to the disappointment of having to put your dream career on hold because of the Depression. The emotions from not walking across the stage at graduation do not even come close to those emotions that were formed from the horrors of liberating a concentration camp or being in Japan only days after the dropping of the Bomb. These stories of sacrifice and struggles are ones that I grew up hearing, and as a result I cannot find any justification for the reasoning that the graduates this year are making the same (or even greater) sacrifices that are the equivalent to those who came before. To put it simply, they are not even close.
Zach Hoffert, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.