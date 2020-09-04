EDITOR,
It is amazing how someone like Stephen Wampler can call the social media posts of Ted Howze undiplomatic (Letters, Aug. 28). They are not undiplomatic, they are pure racism. Of course, Mr. Wampler also supports a party that elected to Congress in 2018 a convicted felon who was going to jail in Southern California and backed an accused child molester in Alabama. They also currently support a president who said that the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville were fine people. None of them are fine people if you know anything about our history. The real irony is that the same people that Ted Howze wants to send back to Mexico are the descendants of the people who were here in California hundreds of years before he or anyone related to him showed up. As for Josh Harder’s record in Congress, Mr. Wampler’s list of lies is almost as long as our president’s. Josh has never voted to do away with anyone’s health care. As a matter of fact, he has continued the fight to preserve the ACA and save the health care for more than 40 million people. Mr. Wampler’s party has voted more than 70 times to defeat the Affordable Care Act in the last 10 years because the health care lobbyists pay them billions of dollars to do so. The U.S. is currently not even in the top 10 countries in the world in health care but costs are 40% higher than in any other country. We are in the middle of the worst health care crisis in our history, with 170,000 dead, and our federal government has continued to put idiots in charge, ignored the experts and done nothing to protect the U.S. population.
Josh Harder has represented all the people of the Central Valley.
James Nelson, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.