San Joaquin County registered nurses gave the county board of supervisors notice of their intent to strike March 5-7 upon reaching an impasse in negotiations after 15 months. On Feb. 18, the parties were to enter mediation. County nurses came to the table with a comprehensive settlement package; however, the county came with no prepared proposals and announced they would not respond to any part of the nurses’ package.
From 2015-2016, San Joaquin County RNs experienced a severe nursing shortage. Nurses worked with the county to improve working conditions to improve retention and recruitment of experienced nurses. During recent negotiations, the county sought only to remove many of those improvements. These changes only serve to impact the retention problems the county already has and drive away experienced nurses. San Joaquin General Hospital struggles to retain experienced nurses due to wages that continue to be far below area standards. Per county records, 375 nurses left San Joaquin General from January 2016 through August 2018. The county reports retraining to replace these nurses would cost more than $8 million. In addition, the county has spent more than $71 million on travel nurses and temporary staff from January 2016 through December 2019. Unfortunately, San Joaquin General has become a training ground for new nurses and a revolving door as nurses leave for better wages, better working conditions and a sense of being valued by the county. Meanwhile, the county is attempting to walk back improvements made in the last contract. Despite wages falling almost 15% below area standards, the county offered a 6% wage increase over three years. Additional proposals, such as requiring nurses to work in units outside of their area of expertise, would only serve to compromise the quality and safety of patient care.
County supervisors can be reached at 468-3113.
Judith Walsh, Tracy
