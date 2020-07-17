EDITOR,
Because of a post on the Nextdoor app about Pescadero Park I went to see for myself what were the main issues brought up in the chat thread. By chance it was at the same time of a planned city of Tracy clean-up day.
Witness:
On July 2 starting at 8:30 a.m. all the persons sheltered began moving items as requested by the city of Tracy to the parking lot. By 10 a.m. city of Tracy crew came with a bulldozer and truck. Within an hour ALL trash bags and collected nonessential items were loaded and taken away! The individuals as a family sheltered here during COVID-19 helped each other, picked up everything, and cooperated with police/code enforcement, Tracy PD and city of Tracy parks crew!
Tents (or as many) are not visible from the street any more. Tents under the COVID safe distancing directive are 6 feet apart. There are four port-a-potties and two hand-washing stations provided by the city of Tracy at Pescadero Park.
Observation:
If you didn’t know: Most thrift stores and Interfaith Ministries are not taking clothing donations during COVID-19.
The trash brought up on the Nextdoor chat and blamed on the homeless are left by persons just dropping clothes, food items and actually other things you would usually bring to Goodwill!
Testimony:
After seeing the “sheltered-in” persons at Pescadero Park cooperating on July 2, I have been there daily (masked, gloved and 6-foot safe-distancing), visiting the family at Pescadero Park and even walking the whole park to say hello and pick up any trash I see.
My hats off to these individuals to make a shelter for themselves where there is none in the city of Tracy. This location IS the perfect place to temporarily shelter with Interfaith Ministries as a resource, Tracy Community Connections Center has the free community showers there and how convenient to have a little corner store just across the street.
Elizabeth Miller, Tracy
