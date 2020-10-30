Editor,
Mayor Robert Rickman has been an outstanding example for the Tracy community. I’m voting for Rickman for Supervisor for the following reasons-
n Mayor Rickman is the law and order candidate. He has served our community as a law enforcement officer for 24 years.
n Mayor Rickman holds public safety in high regard and helped ensure our community hired additional firefighters when they were needed.
n He’s served as a Tracy City Council Member successfully for 6 years and as our Mayor for 4 years.
n Mayor Rickman is accessible. He’s constantly involved in our community and is never hard to find. When you do find him, he’s willing to speak directly to any questions our citizens have. Even when he’s off the clock.
n Mayor Rickman is a patriot and supports our military. He ensured we received flags for Tracy’s veterans on 11th street.
n Our Mayor has invested in Tracy infrastructure and fought for Valley Link.
n Robert Rickman has put our community before special interests. This cannot be said about his opponent, who has taken money from Mayor Tubbs of Stockton and Mayor Libby Schaaf of Oakland, as well as other special interests in SF, Los Angeles and Washington DC. We do not need our County beholden to those special interests.
Robert Rickman has run a clean campaign, despite theatrics and unethical campaign practices demonstrated by his opponents. I stand with Mayor Robert Rickman. He’s earned our trust and the County Supervisor position.
Tim Silva, Tracy
