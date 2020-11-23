Editor,
I was surprised by two recent articles in the Tracy Press: “Council housing density change in Tracy Hills neighborhood” and “Tracy Hills amendment delay road widening, swap commercial for houses.” These articles were two major decisions not included in the original 2016 Approved Plan. The Tracy Hills Developers and Homeowner Association (HOA) moved forward with their modifications without notifying or involving the Tracy Hills residents.
My recommendation is to place a “PAUSE” on the additional 66 duet expansion, until the second Tracy Hills entrance/exit is completed. The original plan called for 66 single homes. However, the developers modified the plan to divide the 66 lots in half and build a total of 132 duets. The delay of widening Corral Hollow Road from two lines to four lanes will continue to increase traffic congestion and could impact emergency preparedness.
On August 19, 2020, due to the unprecedented fire season, evacuation orders for Tracy Hills residents was close to being given. My home is located furthest north, two miles, three turnabouts away from the only entrance/exit out, of the single lane Tracy Hills Development. I feared for my safety and my neighbors.
Tracy Hills Developers and HOA – Honor your original agreements and respect the Tracy Citizen’s decisions on Growth Measure Ordinances (Measures M, A and “NO” on Measure Y).
Germaine Clark, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.